Special council meeting for Bobani’s no-confidence motion cancelled

A special council meeting in the Eastern Cape where Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Mongameli Bobani was meant to face a motion of no confidence on Thursday has been cancelled.

The gathering was called-off until further notice.

Reports suggest the call was made by council speaker on the advice of the police.

But the Democratic Alliance's Athol Trollip said councillors still gathered outside the council chamber on Thursday morning.

“The council chamber doors are locked, the speaker has called off yet another meeting and this is completely unlawful.”