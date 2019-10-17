Samwu accuses CoJ of withholding union fees to Salga
City employees affiliated to the union gathered at the metro’s chambers where a memorandum was handed over.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) on Thursday accused the City of Johannesburg (Coj) of withholding union fees that were supposed to be paid to workers over the last 18 months.
Today we are with out members from the City of Johannesburg. They are here to demand amongst other things, their money which is being illegally being withheld by the City and to demand accountability for that which has been stolen under the watch of Mayor Herman Mashaba. pic.twitter.com/yuKCFn45GW— SAMWU Official (@SAMWUnion) October 17, 2019
Samwu said city officials were not paying its subscription to the South African Local Government Association (Salga).
The union’s Koena Ramotlou said: “We are saying the city is benefiting unfairly because when we bargain at national level with Salga, they are able to benefit from the collective agreements. Therefore, we want to ensure that they are able to pay what is due to Salga so that the organisation can bargain for all its members in the sector.”
Union leaders said the city agreed to issue a reply by the close of business on Thursday.
