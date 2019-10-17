Rand firms as Cabinet approves power plan

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
Go

Rand firms as Cabinet approves power plan

The Integrated Resource Plan (IRP 2019) will replace a previous blueprint not updated for almost a decade, and deals with electricity generation and the energy mix South Africa will rely on in the immediate future.

South African rand. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
South African rand. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The rand firmed on Thursday after the country’s Cabinet approved the promulgation of its long-delayed plan for electricity generation amid nationwide power cuts by state utility Eskom.

At 1535 GMT, the rand was 1% firmer at R14.7900 per dollar.

The Integrated Resource Plan (IRP 2019) will replace a previous blueprint not updated for almost a decade, and deals with electricity generation and the energy mix South Africa will rely on in the immediate future.

“The news comes as a great relief after months of uncertainty, in the midst of yet another round of load shedding (power cuts) implemented by Eskom,” said Bianca Botes, treasury partner at Peregrine Treasury Solutions.

South Africa was hit by power cuts for a second day on Thursday with Eskom saying a number of generating units were still out of service and some would not be back up and running for a few days.

Debilitating power cuts in February and March pushed first-quarter economic growth into contraction and raised the likelihood of South Africa losing an investment-grade rating.

Moody’s is the last of the big three credit rating agencies to have an investment-grade rating on South Africa and is due to deliver its latest credit review on 1 November.

Equities fell, with the broader Johannesburg All-share index down 0.17% to 55,993 points, while the blue chip Top-40 index edged 0.28% lower to 49,715 points.

Diversified miners were among the losers, with Anglo American down 1.27% to R360.54, while BHP Group shed 2.010% to R305.93.

“Commodity prices are under pressure at the moment, so all the diversified miners are trading weaker because of that and a stronger rand causing a pullback,” said Jean Wessels, a trader at AG Capital.

Bucking the trend were gold miners, with bullion edging up as investors focused on lingering uncertainties over US-China trade ties.

DRDGOLD gained 2.5% to R6.95, Harmony rose 2.070% to R45.41, and Sibanye-Stillwater was up 1.96% at R25.45.

The yield on the benchmark government bond due in 2026 fell 1.3 basis points to 8.26%.

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA