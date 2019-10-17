Ramaphosa thanks Mara Group for employing young people at smartphone plant

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
Go

Ramaphosa thanks Mara Group for employing young people at smartphone plant

The plant, built at the Dube Trade port, employs 200 young people, many of whom were skilled but unemployed.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on 17 October 2019 officiated at the official opening ceremony of Mara Group’s cellphone manufacturing plant at the Dube Trade port, Durban, with a ribbon-cutting ahead of the guided tour. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
President Cyril Ramaphosa on 17 October 2019 officiated at the official opening ceremony of Mara Group’s cellphone manufacturing plant at the Dube Trade port, Durban, with a ribbon-cutting ahead of the guided tour. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
34 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Africa’s first producer of smartphones Mara Group on Thursday launched a manufacturing plant in Durban.

Mara Group opened its first plant in Rwanda earlier this month.

The plant, built at the Dube Trade port, employs 200 young people, many of whom were skilled but unemployed.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said Mara Group was one of the companies that made commitments at his inaugural investment conference last year.

“The young people who are working here are going to increase in number as time goes on. These are young people who are skilled and who have embraced technology, and who are our soldiers for the fourth industrial revolution. I thank them for employing all these young people, 67% of them are women and 94% of them were unemployed but skilled,” he said.

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA