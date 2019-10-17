Ramaphosa thanks Mara Group for employing young people at smartphone plant
The plant, built at the Dube Trade port, employs 200 young people, many of whom were skilled but unemployed.
CAPE TOWN – Africa’s first producer of smartphones Mara Group on Thursday launched a manufacturing plant in Durban.
Mara Group opened its first plant in Rwanda earlier this month.
President @CyrilRamaphosa arrives at the Dube Trade Port in KwaZulu-Natal for the official opening of the #Mara Cellphone Manufacturing plant. pic.twitter.com/h0K0SWbNEW— PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) October 17, 2019
President Cyril Ramaphosa said Mara Group was one of the companies that made commitments at his inaugural investment conference last year.
“The young people who are working here are going to increase in number as time goes on. These are young people who are skilled and who have embraced technology, and who are our soldiers for the fourth industrial revolution. I thank them for employing all these young people, 67% of them are women and 94% of them were unemployed but skilled,” he said.
Mr A Thakkar, Mara Groups Founder & CEO, takes the President through the new #Mara cellphone manufacturing plant, a state of the-art facility within the industrial precinct of Dube Trade Port Special Economic Zone, Dube Trade Zone. pic.twitter.com/Nb9ESpFYrz— PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) October 17, 2019
