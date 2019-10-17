Political parties, NGOs welcome life sentence handed to Nicholas Ninow
Members of the public and officials from different political parties and NGOs were elated after the judge passed the sentence.
PRETORIA - Political parties and NGOs on Thursday welcomed the life sentence handed to Dros rapist Nicholas Ninow in the High Court in Pretoria.
Ninow raped his seven-year-old victim at a Dros restaurant in Silverglen in September last year. He was also given five years for possession of drugs and another five for defeating the ends of justice.
• 7 Key quotes from Judge Mokhine Mosopa
The organisation, Not In My Name, said Ninow deserved to be in prison forever. They said they expected more but praised the Judge Mokhine Mosopa for removing Ninow from society.
“It’s child abuse, it cannot be tolerated. What Nicholas Ninow did is really a crime that cannot be forgiven,” said secretary Themba Masango.
The National Prosecuting Authority also welcomed the sentence.
The judge ordered that Ninow be included on the National Register for Sex Offenders and should never be employed at places where there were children.
“The effect of this order is that in future, you cannot be employed in environments which involve children,” Judge Mosopa said.
Ninow would begin serving his life sentence on Thursday tonight.
WATCH: Child rapist Nicholas Ninow handed life sentence
