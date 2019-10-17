View all in Latest
Parliament unanimously approves dismissal of secretary Mgidlana for misconduct

Mgidlana has been on paid special leave since June 2017. A disciplinary committee found him guilty on a number of charges of serious misconduct and recommended in August that he be fired.

FILE: Gengezi Mgidlana. Picture: GCIS
FILE: Gengezi Mgidlana. Picture: GCIS
32 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Parliament has unanimously resolved that the suspended Secretary to Parliament, Gengezi Mgidlana, should be summarily dismissed and his contract terminated.

There were no objections when the motion came before the House on Thursday afternoon.

Mgidlana has been on paid special leave since June 2017. A disciplinary committee found him guilty on a number of charges of serious misconduct and recommended in August that he be fired.

Mgidlana’s sacking must also be endorsed by the National Council of Provinces, but political parties have welcomed today's decision.

The decision was backed by all parties, including the ANC. Democratic Alliance chief whip John Steenhuisen said it would have been easy for Parliament to simply let Mgidlana’s contract expire in November.

“But the Speaker and Parliament are sending a clear message out, that we’re not going to allow Mr Mgidlana, given the serious gravity of the charges that he’s been found guilty of, to slip off into the night into another cushy job – and that he’s going to be dismissed by Parliament.”

The EFF’s Veronica Mente referred to Mgidlana as “a corrupt thug” and warned against cadre employment in the appointment of a new permanent Secretary to Parliament.

Mgidlana’s lawyer has told EWN that his client intended challenging his dismissal but could only act once he was officially informed of it by Parliament.

