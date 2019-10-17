Parliament unanimously approves dismissal of secretary Mgidlana for misconduct
Mgidlana has been on paid special leave since June 2017. A disciplinary committee found him guilty on a number of charges of serious misconduct and recommended in August that he be fired.
CAPE TOWN – Parliament has unanimously resolved that the suspended Secretary to Parliament, Gengezi Mgidlana, should be summarily dismissed and his contract terminated.
There were no objections when the motion came before the House on Thursday afternoon.
Parliament Unanimously Resolves to Summarily Dismiss Secretary to Parliament https://t.co/Uya1KiZ3jq pic.twitter.com/Hm0F9IRjKD— Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) October 17, 2019
Mgidlana has been on paid special leave since June 2017. A disciplinary committee found him guilty on a number of charges of serious misconduct and recommended in August that he be fired.
Mgidlana’s sacking must also be endorsed by the National Council of Provinces, but political parties have welcomed today's decision.
The decision was backed by all parties, including the ANC. Democratic Alliance chief whip John Steenhuisen said it would have been easy for Parliament to simply let Mgidlana’s contract expire in November.
“But the Speaker and Parliament are sending a clear message out, that we’re not going to allow Mr Mgidlana, given the serious gravity of the charges that he’s been found guilty of, to slip off into the night into another cushy job – and that he’s going to be dismissed by Parliament.”
The EFF’s Veronica Mente referred to Mgidlana as “a corrupt thug” and warned against cadre employment in the appointment of a new permanent Secretary to Parliament.
Mgidlana’s lawyer has told EWN that his client intended challenging his dismissal but could only act once he was officially informed of it by Parliament.
Popular in Politics
-
Mabuza apologises to SA for latest power cuts
-
Parliament set to axe its secretary Gengezi Mgidlana for misconduct
-
DA seeks to source power directly from IPPs
-
DA to head to court to force no-confidence motion in Bobani to go ahead
-
Criminal case means Jacob Zuma won't appear before Zondo on Monday
-
Zuma: I’m being victimised because I’m black
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.