Parliament set to axe its secretary Gengezi Mgidlana for misconduct
Parliament’s presiding officers accepted the findings of the disciplinary committee in September, but both houses of Parliament had to endorse its findings in order to effect Mgidlana’s sacking.
CAPE TOWN - The National Assembly will on Thursday decide on the summary dismissal of suspended Secretary to Parliament Gengezi Mgidlana after he was found guilty of serious charges of misconduct.
Mgidlana was put on paid special leave in June 2017. His contract was set to expire next month.
Charges on which he was found guilty included accepting an ex gratia payment of more than R71, 000, allowing his wife to travel with him at Parliament’s expense, and appointing a chief information officer who did not meet the minimum requirements for the post.
Mgidlana was also found guilty of abusing Parliamentary Protection Services by having members drive his wife and a relative, and for failing to stop drivers from using blue lights and sirens when ferrying him around.
He was also found guilty of wrongful use of a credit card and of serious misconduct for chairing a Special Bid Adjudication Committee.
Mgidlana protested his innocence throughout the lengthy process and last month indicated he was considering challenging the disciplinary committee’s findings.
Approached for comment, he referred Eyewitness News to his lawyer, who was not immediately available.
