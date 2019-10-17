Ninow’s grandmother: I wrote a letter to the victim’s family

Pauline Gericke finished her testimony on Thursday morning during the second day of mitigation of sentencing in Nicholas Ninow's rape trial.

PRETORIA - Nicolas Ninow's grandmother has told the High Court in Pretoria that she sympathised with the family of the seven-year-old girl who was raped by her grandson.

Pauline Gericke finished her testimony on Thursday morning during the second day of mitigation of sentencing in Ninow's rape trial.

Ninow raped the little girl in a toilet cubicle at a Dros restaurant in September 2018.

Gericke said she wrote a letter to the victim's family.

“I have a document on my computer where I talk to the parents and the child and I pour my heart out to them. The document is something that has been written over the last 13 months.”

'NERVOUS AND ANXIOUS'

A forensic social worker then took the stand and told the court that during her session with the victim, the little girl was anxious and nervous while she recounted how Ninow violated her.

Forensic social worker Caren Botha prepared a victim impact report for the court after her consultation with Ninow’s victim last year.

She told the court how the little girl had nightmares about the day she was raped and how images of Ninow go through her mind before she goes to bed.

The defence has wrapped up its case.



