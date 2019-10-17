Motorist arrested for fatal hit-and-run incident involving JMPD officer

Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said that the driver had been charged at the Sandton Police Station.

JOHANNESBURG - A motorist has been arrested after she struck a JMPD officer, killing her on the spot in Marlboro.

The officer was directing traffic on the M1 offramp when she was hit on Thursday morning.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said that the driver had been charged at the Sandton Police Station.

"It is confirmed that the driver of a white Picanto who bumped and killed a JMPD officer at the Marlboro M1 offramp has been arrested and has been charged with culpable homicide."