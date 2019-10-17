Mabuza: Continued discrimination against women in workplace a concern for govt
The deputy president said that there are more women graduates at university level than men, yet women made up the biggest number of the unemployed.
CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza told Parliament that women continued to be discriminated against in the workplace and this was a major concern for government.
Mabuza was responding to oral questions in the National Assembly on Thursday afternoon.
He was asked to respond to the fact that statistics showed that more women graduated from institutions of higher learning than men, but men were more likely to find employment.
He said that women graduates in 2017 stood at over 59,000 while men were just over 36,000.
Mabuza said the statistics were cause for concern and required urgent intervention.
"These social norms and gender stereotypes tend to be replicated in recruitment and selection processes for employment. In a non-racial, non-sexist democratic and equal society, this injustice cannot be allowed to continue."
On reaching 50-50 gender parity in Cabinet, Mabuza joked that he might consider stepping down to meet this requirement.
"It's only the president and the deputy president that are dislodging the 50-50 [split]. Maybe I'll consider stepping down next time. Not now."
