Mabuza apologises to SA for latest power cuts
CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza has apologised to South African businesses and school learners for the latest round of load shedding.
A number of businesses have been affected by the blackouts as well as learners who are busy writing their end of year examinations across the country.
Stage two of rotational rolling blackouts has been in effect since Wednesday due to faulty generating units.
Mabuza was responding to oral questions in the National Assembly on Thursday afternoon.
Mabuza was quizzed about how the government would go about avoiding future ratings downgrades and whether he supported the unbundling of Eskom into three different entities.
"When it comes to the current load shedding, I think we must on behalf of government apologise to all businesses and students who could not write for the inconvenience caused. We are looking at the problems that have affected Eskom and we want to assure South Africans that this problem will be attended to and we'll come back to normality."
