Limpopo man accused of raping girl (6), who later died, due in court

The little girl was raped two weeks ago and sustained serious injuries; she died in ICU on Tuesday night.

JOHANNESBURG - A man accused of raping a six-year-old girl in Serageng village, in Limpopo, is expected to appear in court this morning.

Limpopo Social Development MEC Nkakareng Rakgoale called on the National Prosecuting Authority to ensure that rapists received the harshest punishments and were denied bail.

The MEC's spokesperson Witness Tiva said: “Continuing incidents of rape of women and children are indeed robbing the country of its future. We’re seeing some perpetrators of gender-based violence deliberately ignoring our messages during crime prevention awareness campaigns to stop these heinous acts.”