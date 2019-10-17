Lakay: CT City ready to face Amakhosi
It will be the second time the two sides meet this season after Chiefs walked away with three points in their league encounter at Newlands.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town City FC forward Fagrie Lakay said that the team was ready to face Kaizer Chiefs in the Telkom Knockout match on Saturday at Cape Town Stadium.
Last month, City signed the former SuperSport United and Bidvest Wits forward.
Lakay became a free agent after he was released by Wits and said that the international break helped in regaining his fitness.
"So obviously I haven't been playing for a while - I have been a bit extra after training, so yeah I think the international [break] did help. It's a big game on Saturday, everyone wants to play - its Kaizer Chiefs. The team is ready," said Lakay.
"All this week...obviously some of the international guys have been away, the team is doing well, everyone's been putting up their hands.
"Obviously, if you join a club you want to stay there to do good for the club. It's not always the best thing but it is part of football. But I'm happy to be at Cape Town City and happy to be back home."
