Lakay: CT City ready to face Amakhosi

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
Go

Lakay: CT City ready to face Amakhosi

It will be the second time the two sides meet this season after Chiefs walked away with three points in their league encounter at Newlands.

New Cape Town City FC recruit Fagrie Lakay. Picture: @CapeTownCityFC/Twitter
New Cape Town City FC recruit Fagrie Lakay. Picture: @CapeTownCityFC/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town City FC forward Fagrie Lakay said that the team was ready to face Kaizer Chiefs in the Telkom Knockout match on Saturday at Cape Town Stadium.

It will be the second time the two sides meet this season after Chiefs walked away with three points in their league encounter at Newlands.

Last month, City signed the former SuperSport United and Bidvest Wits forward.

Lakay became a free agent after he was released by Wits and said that the international break helped in regaining his fitness.

"So obviously I haven't been playing for a while - I have been a bit extra after training, so yeah I think the international [break] did help. It's a big game on Saturday, everyone wants to play - its Kaizer Chiefs. The team is ready," said Lakay.

"All this week...obviously some of the international guys have been away, the team is doing well, everyone's been putting up their hands.

"Obviously, if you join a club you want to stay there to do good for the club. It's not always the best thing but it is part of football. But I'm happy to be at Cape Town City and happy to be back home."

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA