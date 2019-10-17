View all in Latest
Jozi Stars sign Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik

Shoaib Malik will take over from West Indian powerhouse Chris Gayle who will exit the Jozi Stars post their sixth game.

Shoaib Malik. Picture: Jozi Stars
Shoaib Malik. Picture: Jozi Stars
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Mzansi Super League champions, Jozi Stars, have announced the signing of Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik.

Malik will take over from West Indian powerhouse Chris Gayle who will exit the Jozi Stars post their sixth game.

He is best described as a batting allrounder, though he started his career as an off-break bowler.

“As a batsman, he is capable of fulfilling many roles within the batting order. He has had success as an opener in Tests and ODIs and has been a game-changer in limited-over matches in the No. 3 role. He is the fourth-highest run-scorer in Twenty20 history behind Gayle, McCullum and Pollard, and is a good T20 spinner as well. We are very excited to welcome Shoaib to our set up and seeing him excite our Jozi Stars fans with his brilliance,” said Central Gauteng Lions CEO Jono Leaf-Wright on Thursday.

Recently appointed Jozi Stars head coach Donovan Miller said Malik was capable of filling so many different roles in the team.

“We’re extremely excited to have Shoaib Malik for the back-end of our campaign, I had the pleasure of working with him in Canada during the Global T20. He’s one of the best middle-order batters in this format; an unbelievable leader who fits into any environment and gives our batting line up plenty of options at the later stages of the competition. He’s more of a touch player, with elegance and one of the best finishers in the T20 format.”

Shoaib Malik added, “It’s very exciting for me to be joining Jozi Stars as I’ve never played domestic cricket in South Africa previously, although I have played many times there with my country. Hopefully, we can be successful, and I look forward to contributing to the cause when I join up with them.”

