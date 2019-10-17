Joburg business owner fear for livelihoods if power cuts continue
Stage two of rotational rolling blackouts has been in effect since Wednesday due to faulty generating units. But some companies were still recovering from the last bout of load shedding earlier this year, which peaked at stage four.
JOHANNESBURG - As Eskom scrambles to keep the lights on, business owners in Joburg said that they feared they would not survive another round of load shedding.
Stage two of rotational rolling blackouts has been in effect since Wednesday due to faulty generating units.
But some companies were still recovering from the last bout of load shedding earlier this year, which peaked at stage four.
It's lunchtime at popular spot Yamampela Fast Foods in Braamfontein and business is booming.
Sitting in small groups around tables, patrons have turned out in their numbers.
In the background, music is blaring through the speakers as they enjoy their chips and sausages.
And, like a thief in the night, the lights go out at 12pm sharp, leaving a bitter taste in the mouth.
It was the first time this area has been hit by this round of load shedding and many businesses were not prepared.
Evans Mwakulinga is the owner of Osterbay Tradings - he sells soft drinks and icecreams.
The power cuts are not good for his business.
"The profit will go down because there are no sales. No sales, no profits."
This is the reality that many companies are faced with and just yesterday, the Small Business institute warned of disastrous consequences.
