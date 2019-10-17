View all in Latest
JMPD officer dies after being hit by car while directing traffic in Marlboro

The officer was working at the M1 offramp when she was hit on Thursday morning.

FILE: No arrests have been made. Picture: EWN.
FILE: No arrests have been made. Picture: EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - A Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer has died after she was struck by a car while directing traffic in Marlboro.

The officer was working at the M1 offramp when she was hit on Thursday morning.

Metro police spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said: “There will be a charge of culpable homicide, which will be laid against the driver of the car.”

No arrests have yet been made.

