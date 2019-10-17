JMPD officer dies after being hit by car while directing traffic in Marlboro

The officer was working at the M1 offramp when she was hit on Thursday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - A Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer has died after she was struck by a car while directing traffic in Marlboro.

Metro police spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said: “There will be a charge of culpable homicide, which will be laid against the driver of the car.”

No arrests have yet been made.