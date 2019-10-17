Jeremiah Ruiters: Power cuts halt cross-examination of murder accused

The lights went out just as State prosecutor Maria Marshall started cross-examining Ameerudien Peters.

CAPE TOWN - A man accused of the rape and murder of his girlfriend’s 18-month-old son in Kensington is being examined in the Western Cape High Court.

But the matter has been delayed due to load shedding.

Ameerudien Peters was arrested shortly after Jeremiah Ruiters was declared dead at the Kensington Clinic in June 2017.

The child's mother, Abigail Ruiters, has been charged under the Children's Act and is also accused of murder and child neglect.

Proceedings at the Western Cape High Court have been brought to a sudden halt due to load shedding.

The power cut is expected to last until 2pm.

Some officials said that the High Court did not have a generator.

Peters has been testifying about his version of events on the day 18-month-old Jeremiah Ruiters died.

He admitted he was responsible for taking care of the toddler, who was not his biological son, as the child’s mother worked seven days a week.