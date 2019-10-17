Jennifer Aniston to receive the People's Icon award

The Friends alum will become the second-ever recipient of the prestigious accolade when she collects the award.

LONDON - Jennifer Aniston is set to receive the People's Icon award at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards on 10 November.

Aniston - who has won seven People's Choice Awards in total - is being honoured with the trophy to mark her several iconic on-screen roles and her portrayal of relatable characters.

Jen Neal, General Manager for E! News, Live Events and Lifestyle Digital, said in a statement: "Jennifer Aniston is a tour de force, who has portrayed some of the most iconic, unforgettable and relatable characters of our time. For gracefully conquering comedy and drama on both the small and big screen, we're honouring Jennifer Aniston with the People's Icon of 2019."

Meanwhile, the Morning Show star is set to become even more of a people's icon as she opened up her own Instagram account this week, with the hopes of showing a more positive side to social media.

Teasing the possibility of getting an account, she said: "[On social media] you can actually have a little bit more control over the narrative that's out there. [You can] right some wrongs and some silly things that, God knows, are said often. Maybe [I'll join]. You never know."

Aniston then created her account and marked the occasion with her very first post, which featured a shot of the Friends cast - including Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer - during a recent reunion to celebrate 25 years since the sitcom aired.

Alongside the blurry selfie, Jennifer wrote: "And now we're Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM (sic)."

However, once people got wind that she had joined the popular website, the application crashed temporarily due to the high number of follower requests.

In just four hours, the Horrible Bosses star had gained 300,000 followers.