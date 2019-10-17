'I completely understand what I’ve done wrong': Markram after injury
Aiden Markram will miss the third Test against India due to a wrist injury after striking something in frustration.
Proteas batsman Aiden Markram has been ruled out of the third and final Freedom Series Test match after sustaining an injury to his right wrist during the second match in Pune.
The injury took place following the opener’s dismissal in the second innings of the match that saw India go on to win by an innings and 137 runs.
Markram was dismissed without scoring in both innings and in a moment of frustration lashed out at a solid object, resulting in his injury.
Markram will return to South Africa following the injury with no replacement called up to the squad.
"It’s sad to be going home on this note and I completely understand what I’ve done wrong and take full accountability for it. It’s unacceptable in a Proteas environment and to let the team down is what hurts me the most," he said.
"I’ve learned a lot from this and the other players I’m sure, have learned from it as well. We understand in sport that emotions run high and sometimes the frustration gets the better of you as it did for me, but like I said, it’s no excuse. I’ve taken full responsibility for it, I have apologised to the team and hopefully I can make it up to them and the people of South Africa soon," Markram added.
Team doctor, Hashendra Ramjee said a CT scan revealed a fracture to his wrist bones.
“The medical team has therefore ruled him out of the next Test match against India. Arrangements have been made for him to see a specialist on his return to South Africa for further management of the injury”, Ramjee said.
The third Test gets under way from Ranchi on Saturday.
Popular in Sport
-
Kolbe back as South Africa at full strength against Japan
-
Liverpool head to Man United's home with widest gulf in years
-
Eben Etzebeth shares his version of alleged racist assault
-
Jozi Stars sign Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik
-
Pocket dynamite Kolbe ready to explode against Japan
-
SA sprinter Carina Horn vows to clear name of doping, questions testing process
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.