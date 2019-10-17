Heatwave headed to Gauteng, other parts of the country

In Gauteng, temperatures are expected to start rising from Friday and peak on Saturday at around 37 degrees celsius.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans who have had to contend with load shedding are now being warned to brace for a heatwave that is expected to hit parts of the country.

This is set to place an even heavier strain on the national electricity grid, which is battling to cope.

The weather service said the Eastern Cape was already experiencing scorching heat in parts of the province, while the North West and Limpopo would not be spared.

Forecaster Mbavhi Maliage said in Gauteng, the temperatures would remain high until next week.

“For Gauteng, we’re expecting the heatwave to ease up only on Tuesday where temperatures will be in the late 20s, it’s still warm but it would be a bit of a relief from the mid-30s. In other parts of the country, temperatures would only start to ease up on Wednesday.”

There might be some relief, albeit small, for residents in Gauteng.

Gauteng is still waiting for its first spring season rains. After threats of thunderstorms last week that resulted in a light drizzle for about five minutes in some parts of Johannesburg, the weather service said there was a 30% chance of light afternoon thunderstorms this Friday.