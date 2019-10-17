Coming heatwave expected to significantly impact Gauteng’s dam levels
The department said the lack of sufficient rainfall over the past few months and high temperatures caused levels to decline weekly.
JOHANNESBURG - The Department Water and Sanitation on Thursday said with the first heatwave of the new season, Gauteng’s water levels were expected to be significantly impacted.
Since the closure of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project due to maintenance, data showed that dam levels in the province had plunged just below 51%.
Spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said the Vaal Dam formed part of an integrated river system, which supplied water to the majority of residents in Gauteng as well as Eskom power stations.
“The current high temperatures in large parts of the country are here to stay and are gradually having a negative impact on South Africa’s dam levels. A weekly report by the Department of Water and Sanitation shows that as a result of sweltering temperatures, dam levels are dropping levels at an average of one percent week-on-week. Comparatively, dam levels in the country have dropped by 10%, from 74% to 64% compared to the same period last year.”
