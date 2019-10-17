Ninow's grandmother: Nicholas is not just a Dros rapist
Pauline Gericke described her grandson Nicolas Ninow as a protective person.
JOHANNESBURG - Nicolas Ninow' s grandmother on Wednesday told the High Court in Pretoria that he should not only be seen a rapist because he has a good side that she loves.
Ninow took the stand in mitigation of sentence on the first day of sentencing proceedings after being convicted of raping a seven-year-old girl in a toilet cubicle at a Dros restaurant in September last year.
The State rejected his plea explanation and is pushing for the maximum sentence.
Pauline Gericke described her grandson as a protective person.
WATCH: Ninow's grandmother: There is another side to Nicholas that is not the Dros rapist
She broke down in tears on Wednesday as she explained how she didn’t care what people thought of him and insisting that he lost the plot when he started using drugs.
“Nicholas is not just a Dros rapist, there’s another side to him – a good side; a side that I raised to be a good boy.”
The High Court in Pretoria also heard testimony from the social worker who recommended a life term for Ninow.
His grandmother is expected back on the stand on Thursday morning.
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.