FS Treasury had limited knowledge on Estina funds - Rockman at Zondo Commission

At least R200 million in public funds meant for emerging black farmers in the Free State allegedly flowed to Estina, a company with links to the Gupta family, in 2014.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Free State Finance MEC Elizabeth Rockman faced tough questions at the state capture inquiry on Wednesday about how money was wasted on the controversial Estina Dairy Farm project.

Rockman said provincial Treasury had limited knowledge about how funds were being used for the project as that was the responsibility of the Department of Agriculture’s accounting officer.

Rockman told the Zondo Commission that when Treasury visited the Vrede dairy farm in 2013, it seemed to be operating optimally.

Former head of the Department of Agriculture Peter Thabethe admitted to the commission in August that background checks were not conducted on staff members in charge of the project and that this may have resulted in the deaths and malnutrition of cattle on the farm in 2014.

Rockman said it was not her department's duty to interrogate Thabethe about operational activities at the farm.

She said Rajesh Gupta complained to her about R84 million that the Free State government owed to Estina, but no work had been done on the project.