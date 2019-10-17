Federer to play French Open next year

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
Go

Federer to play French Open next year

Federer confirmed he will compete at next year's Tokyo Olympics after Wimbledon and prior to the US Open.

FILE: Roger Federer during the French Open on 2 June 2019. Picture: @rolandgarros/Twitter.
FILE: Roger Federer during the French Open on 2 June 2019. Picture: @rolandgarros/Twitter.
43 minutes ago

PARIS - Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer said Thursday he will play the French Open in Paris next year.

"I will play the French Open. I probably won't play much before that because I need some time away from it (tennis) and I need some time with the family," the 38-year-old told CNN.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion returned to Roland Garros this year after a three-year absence, falling to Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals.

Federer confirmed he will compete at next year's Tokyo Olympics after Wimbledon and prior to the US Open.

But his priority before the French Open which he has won only once in 2009 will be a family vacation.

"We need a vacation, we need a break, and especially if I am playing the Olympics and all that," he said.

In Tokyo, he will be in competition for a men's singles gold medal, the only major prize he has yet to win.

Earlier this week he said he had been debating with his team on his programme after Wimbledon and before the US Open.

"At the end of the day my heart decided to play the Olympic Games again," he said.

Federer has won all four of the Grand Slam tournaments, as well as the ATP Tour Finals six times, but is still waiting to grab Olympic singles gold.

He did win a doubles gold alongside fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka at Beijing in 2008, but when he got to the London singles final in 2012 he was hammered 6-2, 6-1, 6-4 by an inspired Andy Murray.

Federer did not compete at Rio 2016, where Murray won again, but has since twice won the Australian Open and took the 2017 Wimbledon title before losing an epic final in the grass-court Grand Slam to Novak Djokovic earlier this year.

Serbia's Djokovic, and Federer's eternal rival Nadal, have both already said they will compete at Tokyo, the trio setting the scene for a highly competitive tournament.

Federer is third in the world rankings, while Nadal and Djokovic won all four Grand Slams between them this year.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA