Education depts work to ensure no more load shedding issues for matric exams

Many pupils had to wait for power to be restored before they could continue writing on Wednesday; some could not save their work.

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - The Gauteng Department of Education said it hoped there wouldn’t be any more disruptions after load shedding affected the first day of matric exams.

Students will sit for information technology exams on Thursday.

Many pupils had to wait for power to be restored before they could continue writing on Wednesday; some could not save their work.

Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona said: “It’s quite unfortunate that we were severely affected, and we hope today as we’re writing information technology, we’ll be given an opportunity to proceed with our examination. To learners, they should focus on and write what they know.”

At the same time, the Western Cape Department of Education said measures were in place to deal with load shedding while matriculants write their final exams.

The department said more than 30 out of the province's 274 exam venues were affected.

Spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said: “There’s an automatic save function so that learners don’t lose the work already completed in an event of electrical shortage or malfunctioning. The department is in constant communication with all the school and our priority is to ensure that learners are not further disadvantaged as a result of these power cuts.”

Report on Day 1 of Matric Examinations In Gauteng. Due to Stage 2 of load shedding our examination centres were badly affected. The report below explains what happened at various centers across the province. In areas were learners could not write, a new paper will be written pic.twitter.com/syTnYe8BrL — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) October 17, 2019

Meanwhile, energy expert Ted Blom said Eskom was slowing the country's overall growth.

Blom said according to his findings, it would cost nearly R2 trillion to reverse the SOE's decline.

“We need R1.7 trillion to put Eskom on a healthy footing. This whole thing is holding the South African economy to ransom. Treasury doesn’t have R1.7 trillion and I think they’ve admitted that and they’re struggling to cough up the R100 billion injection in a couple of months into Eskom.”