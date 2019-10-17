DA to head to court to force no-confidence motion in Bobani to go ahead
Opposition parties led by the DA in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro were set to approach a High Court to force the municipality to continue with council business.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance in the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality said it would approach the courts to force a no-confidence motion to be tabled against mayor Mongameli Bobani.
A special council meeting was cancelled on Thursday morning.
Opposition parties led by the DA in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro were set to approach a High Court to force the municipality to continue with council business.
The DA's Athol Trollip: "We will seek a declaratory interdict to enforce the Speaker to call a meeting. We'll also petition the minister and MEC for Cogta to intervene in this administration because for all intents and purposes, we do not have a government. We would call on the government to dissolve."
Council Speaker Buyelwa Mafaya called off the meeting citing security risks.
Mafaya claimed police had advised her to cancel the gathering.
Police, however, said that they never issued any such warning.
Popular in Politics
-
Mabuza apologises to SA for latest power cuts
-
Parliament set to axe its secretary Gengezi Mgidlana for misconduct
-
DA seeks to source power directly from IPPs
-
Criminal case means Jacob Zuma won't appear before Zondo on Monday
-
Zuma: I’m being victimised because I’m black
-
Mashaba: I’ll leave if DA is taken over by right-wing elements
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.