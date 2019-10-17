DA to head to court to force no-confidence motion in Bobani to go ahead

Opposition parties led by the DA in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro were set to approach a High Court to force the municipality to continue with council business.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance in the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality said it would approach the courts to force a no-confidence motion to be tabled against mayor Mongameli Bobani.

A special council meeting was cancelled on Thursday morning.

Opposition parties led by the DA in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro were set to approach a High Court to force the municipality to continue with council business.

The DA's Athol Trollip: "We will seek a declaratory interdict to enforce the Speaker to call a meeting. We'll also petition the minister and MEC for Cogta to intervene in this administration because for all intents and purposes, we do not have a government. We would call on the government to dissolve."

Council Speaker Buyelwa Mafaya called off the meeting citing security risks.

Mafaya claimed police had advised her to cancel the gathering.

Police, however, said that they never issued any such warning.