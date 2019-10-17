DA seeks to source power directly from IPPs
The party has now invited Energy Minister Gwede Manatashe to brief its standing committee on finance and economic opportunities and tourism about proceedings relating to that request.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants to directly source and buy electricity from independent power producers.
The party has now invited Energy Minister Gwede Manatashe to brief its standing committee on finance and economic opportunities and tourism about proceedings relating to that request.
The standing committee wants legislation to permit municipalities to find alternative sources of energy, to mitigate the effects of load shedding.
The DA's Deidre Baartman: "I'll be asking Minister Mantashe why his department is dragging its feet in approving Section 34 determinations, which will release the Western Cape from its energy dependency on Eskom and free us from load shedding. The law states that municipalities have the right to source energy independently following approval from the Minister of Energy."
Meanwhile, the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that the load shedding notice was guaranteed to provoke and extremely negative reaction from the business community.
The chamber's president Geoff Jacobs said that with muted GDP growth and unemployment at unprecedented levels, the country could not afford additional constraints to an already burdened system.
"Business needs one thing and that is certainty. If a country cannot provide certainty of power supply, we suffer. Local production will be negatively affected and few investors will find South Africa an attractive destination to set up shop where regular and reliable electricity supply can cease at a moment's notice."
Popular in Politics
-
Criminal case means Jacob Zuma won't appear before Zondo on Monday
-
Zuma: I’m being victimised because I’m black
-
Mashaba: I’ll leave if DA is taken over by right-wing elements
-
DA: Lamola must return to private practice over Cekeshe pardon offer
-
Parliament set to axe its secretary Gengezi Mgidlana for misconduct
-
Special council meeting for Bobani’s no-confidence motion cancelled
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.