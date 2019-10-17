DA CEO Paul Boughey resigns
In his resignation letter, Boughey - who had been CEO for the DA for five years - said that he had reached an agreement with the party in principle to resign.
JOHANNESBURG - The CEO of the Democratic Alliance (DA) Paul Boughey has resigned.
His resignation comes ahead of the party’s federal council this weekend where a report commissioned into the DA’s performance in this year’s elections will be discussed.
The report apparently recommends that Boughey and the party’s leader, Mmusi Maimane, step down.
He said that the final details of the agreement would be announced in a few days.
The party’s Solly Malatsi: "We thank him for his dedication to the role that he's played in the organistaion and can only wish him well in whatever his future endeavours are."
Boughey’s resignation comes ahead of the all-important DA federal council this weekend where he and Mmusi Maimane’s fate are expected to be decided.
He said that the past five years have been an incredible experience for him as he led the party’s operational team.
