Criminal case means Jacob Zuma won't appear before Zondo on Monday

The former president was expected to return to the state capture commission on Monday following his appearance in July.

JOHANNESBURG – The Judicial Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Thursday announced that former President Jacob Zuma would no longer appear before the inquiry next week due to his corruption case.

Zuma was expected to return to the commission on Monday following his appearance earlier this year in July.

“The Commission has been informed that the former President and his legal representatives are unavailable that week owing to circumstances relating to his criminal trial. The Commission has taken note of this. Consequently, the former President will no longer appear before the Commission next week,” the commission said in a statement.

Commission chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, had previously determined the dates of 11 to 15 November 2019 as other dates for Zuma’s appearance, the commission said. It said Zuma agreed to appear on those dates.



On Tuesday, the former president appeared in the Pietermaritzburg High Court and announced his intention to appeal last Friday’s judgment, which dismissed his application to strike his corruption case linked to the multi-billion-rand arms deal off the court roll.

Zuma was given 15 days to file papers in the High Court to explain why he believed a different court would grant him a permanent stay of prosecution.

