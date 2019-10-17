View all in Latest
Child rapist Nicholas Ninow handed life sentence

Ninow said he didn’t know what was going through his mind when he violated the little girl. He blamed alcohol and drugs as contributing factors to him raping her.

Convicted rapist Nicholas Ninow at the High Court in Pretoria on 16 October 2019. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN
Convicted rapist Nicholas Ninow at the High Court in Pretoria on 16 October 2019. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN
58 minutes ago

PRETORIA - Nicholas Ninow has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the rape of a seven-year-old girl in the toilet cubicle of the Dros restaurant in Pretoria.

Ninow was also handed a five-year sentence for the possession of drugs and another five years for defeating the administration of justice. The judge ordered that the third count be served concurrently with the first count, meaning that Ninow will effectively serve life and five years.

Judge Mokhine Mosopa also ordered that Ninow's name be added to the national register for sex offenders.

"The effect of this order is that in future, you cannot be employed in environments which involve children," Judge Mosopa added.

Ninow's sentencing began on Wednesday when he took the stand to testify in mitigation of sentence.

He said he didn’t know what was going through his mind when he violated the little girl. He blamed alcohol and drugs as contributing factors to him raping her.

He also reiterated that he acted impulsively and could not remember some of the things he did that day. He said the rape happened in a split second and was a moment of madness.

“That day, I must agree, in the state I was in, anything is possible when I’m on drugs and alcohol, especially after R650 worth of liquor. Knowing myself, yes, I did act on impulse,” he said.

WATCH: Child rapist Nicholas Ninow handed life sentence

