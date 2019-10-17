Calls for former Mozambican Minister Manuel Chang to be extradited to US

Manuel Chang allegedly helped himself to a portion of a $2 billion loan that the country secured during his tenure.

JOHANNESBURG - Some Mozambicans living in South Africa said Justice Minister Ronald Lamola must send their country's former Finance Minister Manuel Chang to the US to account for his alleged crime.

Chang was fighting his extradition at the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Mozambicans living in South Africa stood outside court with placards demanding that Chang be sent to the US.

But Chang maintains that he would rather be tried in his home country and former Justice Minister Michael Masutha had already agreed to this, but his successor Lamola said the decision must be reviewed.

Chang’s fate is now in the hands of the court.