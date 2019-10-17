Calls for former Mozambican Minister Manuel Chang to be extradited to US
Manuel Chang allegedly helped himself to a portion of a $2 billion loan that the country secured during his tenure.
JOHANNESBURG - Some Mozambicans living in South Africa said Justice Minister Ronald Lamola must send their country's former Finance Minister Manuel Chang to the US to account for his alleged crime.
Chang was fighting his extradition at the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Wednesday.
He allegedly helped himself to a portion of a $2 billion loan that the country secured during his tenure.
Mozambicans living in South Africa stood outside court with placards demanding that Chang be sent to the US.
But Chang maintains that he would rather be tried in his home country and former Justice Minister Michael Masutha had already agreed to this, but his successor Lamola said the decision must be reviewed.
Chang’s fate is now in the hands of the court.
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.