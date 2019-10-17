Cabinet approves plan mapping SA’s energy mix for next 10 years
Thursday’s approval comes as the country enters its second day of stage 2 load-shedding imposed by Eskom following a loss of generating capacity.
CAPE TOWN - Cabinet has approved the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) for 2019, which maps out the country’s proposed energy mix for the next 10 years.
Extensive consultations on the IRP took place between September and November last year after a draft was released for public comment.
In a statement, Cabinet said most of the inputs received including from academics, experts, Nedlac and Parliament’s energy oversight committee have been incorporated in the new IRP.
Cabinet said the plan proposed nine interventions to ensure the country could meet its energy needs up to the year 2030 and that these were based on current supply and demand and South Africa’s international duties when it came to curbing emissions.
In its statement, Cabinet said the plan remained within the existing policy framework of pursuing a diversified energy mix so that the country did not rely on a single or limited number of primary energy sources, such as coal.
Cabinet also said the IRP2019 would be revised in line with changes in the energy sector. It will be available for public scrutiny on the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy’s website.
Cabinet was also briefed by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni on the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement he will table in Parliament on 30 October.
It said it was confident the statement would show South Africans and investors that the government was committed to managing the economy in “a balanced and responsible manner”.
