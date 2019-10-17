-
Baby Jeremiah Ruiters' alleged killer to face cross-examination
Ameerudien Peters was charged with rape and murder after 18-month-old Jeremiah Ruiters' death in June 2017.
CAPE TOWN - A Factreton man accused of the rape and murder of his girlfriend's baby will be cross-examined in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday.
Ameerudien Peters was charged after 18-month-old Jeremiah Ruiters' death in June 2017.
The child's mother Abigail Ruiters has been charged under the Children's Act and is also accused of murder and child neglect.
Peters has this week testified about the day the 18-month-old died.
He told the court he rushed the child to Kensington Clinic after he found him shivering and shriveled up into a ball while sleeping in his sister's bed.
Peters said while running with the toddler in his arms, he tripped, and the child fell into a ditch next to a pavement.
Moments after he finally arrived at the health facility, the little boy was declared dead.
The accused has testified that although they were not his biological children, he was a devoted father to Jeremiah and his two older sisters.
Peters, however, is the biological father of a daughter Abigail gave birth to while being held in Pollsmoor Prison two years ago.
