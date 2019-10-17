Arsenal's Emery hails 'improved' Ozil but makes no promises

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
Go

Arsenal's Emery hails 'improved' Ozil but makes no promises

The Arsenal boss admitted that the car-jacking attempt targeting Ozil and teammate Sead Kolasinac in July had disturbed the midfielder's pre-season but said the former Real Madrid player was slowly winning his confidence back in training.

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil. Picture: @MesutOzil1088/Twitter
Arsenal's Mesut Ozil. Picture: @MesutOzil1088/Twitter
one hour ago

LONDON - Arsenal manager Unai Emery praised an "improved" Mesut Ozil but refused to give any guarantees Thursday of a recall after a miserable start to the season for the German playmaker.

Ozil, 31, has made just one Premier League appearance this season and has not even been selected in Emery's squad for the past three matches.

The Arsenal boss admitted that the car-jacking attempt targeting Ozil and teammate Sead Kolasinac in July had disturbed the midfielder's pre-season but said the former Real Madrid player was slowly winning his confidence back in training.

"With Mesut, this year started in a difficult way for him. In pre-season he worked well and was playing matches, but then he had the problems with Sead and it stopped," Emery said.

"The last two or three weeks, he's improved with us in training and I think he's feeling good.

"I didn't promise him that he'd play because I want to make sure he's ready and is available in training, and also giving us every day a good feeling in training, then he can play.

"My idea is to use every player and he is one in the squad. He has very big skills, the quality we will need in the next matches."

Ozil, the club's highest earner, told The Athletic that despite his lack of game time, he has no plans to walk away from the club until his contract expires in two years' time.

"You can go through difficult times, like this, but that is no reason to run away and I'm not going to," said Ozil. "I'm here until at least 2021."

However, Ozil may be forced further down the pecking order by the return of Alexandre Lacazette.

The French international striker has been sidelined for the past six weeks by an ankle injury, but is set to return for the trip to Sheffield United on Monday.

"It's positive for us that he's started training and that he's a possibility for Monday," said Emery.

"I don't know whether he's ready for 90 minutes or on the bench. We'll decide that over the next days, but it's very important for him to come back to training with us."

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA