Around 300 learners hospitalised after allegedly eating sweets from hawker

They were rushed to the Stretford Community Healthcare Centre while some received treatment at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto.

JOHANNESBURG - About 300 pupils from a primary school in Stretford, in Orange Farm, on Thursday were being treated at various health facilities after falling ill.

It’s understood the children from Nomini Primary School experienced stomach cramps and vomiting in the afternoon. The pupils apparently fell ill after eating sweets from a local hawker.

They were rushed to the Stretford Community Healthcare Centre while some received treatment at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto.

Gauteng Department of Health spokesperson Kwara Kekana said: “Five learners have since been transferred to Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital for further treatment. Our school health team has been sent to the school to conduct an investigation and more information will be shared with the public as it becomes available.”