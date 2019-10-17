Alleged mastermind in Durban bomb attacks denied entry into China

Farhad Hoomer appeared in the Verulam Family Court on Wednesday. He's believed to be the mastermind behind a spate of bomb attacks in and around Durban, including the attack at the Imam Hussain Mosque in May 2018.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority said while it had granted a Durban businessman accused of terrorist activities permission to travel to China, he was denied entry into that country.

Hoomer, who is out on R200,000 bail, is believed to be the mastermind behind a spate of bomb attacks in and around Durban including the attack at the Imam Hussain Mosque in May 2018.

He was arrested with 11 others in October 2018.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Natasha Kara said the state reviewed Hoomer's application to travel to China.

“The accused in this matter did apply to travel to China and the reason given to the court was that it was for work purposes. After considering the request, the State did concede.”

The case against him has been postponed to 31 October, while the remaining suspects are expected back in the dock on 13 December.