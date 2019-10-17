317 Gauteng matric learners to rewrite exams interrupted by power cuts - dept

The provincial Education Department said despite minor delays in some areas, the majority of its centres were able to proceed with exams successfully.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department (GDE) on Thursday said that just over 300 matriculants were affected by load shedding in the province.

The pupils were not able to write their Computer Applications Technology exam on Wednesday after Eskom started implementing stage 2 load shedding. The power utility cited capacity constraints brought on by faulty units.

The Education Department said that despite minor delays in some areas, the majority of its centres were able to proceed with exams successfully.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona said pupils who were unable to write their exams would be given an opportunity to do so at a later stage.

“Load shedding affected different regions at different times as per the Eskom’s schedules. GDE has 36 exam centres, whereby 26 centres managed to complete the exams with the use of generators which were on stand-by as a contingency plan, making the effects of power cuts minimal.

“Some learners from these centres were transported to other centres to enable them to successfully complete their exams. However, 10 centres were unable to write due to load shedding. A total of 317 learners are scheduled to re-write their exams at a later date to be announced by the department,” Mabona said in a statement.