317 Gauteng matric learners to rewrite exams interrupted by power cuts - dept
The provincial Education Department said despite minor delays in some areas, the majority of its centres were able to proceed with exams successfully.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department (GDE) on Thursday said that just over 300 matriculants were affected by load shedding in the province.
The pupils were not able to write their Computer Applications Technology exam on Wednesday after Eskom started implementing stage 2 load shedding. The power utility cited capacity constraints brought on by faulty units.
The Education Department said that despite minor delays in some areas, the majority of its centres were able to proceed with exams successfully.
Spokesperson Steve Mabona said pupils who were unable to write their exams would be given an opportunity to do so at a later stage.
“Load shedding affected different regions at different times as per the Eskom’s schedules. GDE has 36 exam centres, whereby 26 centres managed to complete the exams with the use of generators which were on stand-by as a contingency plan, making the effects of power cuts minimal.
“Some learners from these centres were transported to other centres to enable them to successfully complete their exams. However, 10 centres were unable to write due to load shedding. A total of 317 learners are scheduled to re-write their exams at a later date to be announced by the department,” Mabona said in a statement.
Popular in Local
-
Child rapist Nicholas Ninow handed life sentence
-
Eskom confirms stage 2 load shedding for Thursday
-
Motorist arrested for fatal hit-and-run incident involving JMPD officer
-
How to check your load-shedding schedule
-
State asks for life sentence for child rapist Nicholas Ninow
-
JMPD officer dies after being hit by car while directing traffic in Marlboro
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.