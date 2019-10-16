'Zondo Commission' shortlisted as SA’s 2019 Word of the Year
From a commission of inquiry to a trending music genre - these were some of the top contenders for South Africa’s 2019 Word of The Year.
JOHANNESBURG – To celebrate World Dictionary Day on Wednesday, the Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) shortlisted candidates for the Word of the Year for 2019, with "Zondo Commission" coming out tops as the phrase most used by South Africans.
PanSALB shortlisted the words in association with media research company, Focal Points.
The top three phrases shortlisted were:
• Zondo commission
• Gender-based violence
• AmaPiano (a popular local music genre)
PanSALB is pleased to announce the 2019 SA Word of the Year. ZONDO COMMISSION @eNCA @SAfmRadio @SABCNewsOnline @Powerfm987 @METROFMSA @ArtsCultureSA @MorningLiveSABC @SAgovnews #sawordoftheyear @FocalPoints_Posted by Pan South African Language Board on Tuesday, 15 October 2019
PanSALB chairperson Dr David Maahlamela said: “I believe it [Zondo Commission] is reminding us that through this commission there are many revelations, which were made of great concern, if not shock, to the nation and we continue to have that.”
The other words considered were:
• Vosho (a local popular dance)
• Oksalayo (no matter what)
• Idibala (a local dance move from Limpopo)
• Lit (something considered to be fun)
