WCED: Plans in place to deal with power cuts during matric exams
The department said that exam teams liaised with district offices about load shedding this morning and existing protocols for electricity cuts.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department said that plans were in place to deal with power cuts during the matric exams.
More than 8,900 learners wrote the computer applications exam at 274 centres on Wednesday.
The department said that exam teams liaised with district offices about load shedding this morning and existing protocols for electricity cuts.
The Western Cape Education Department said that its priority was to ensure that matriculants were not further disadvantaged by power cuts.
The department's Bronagh Hammond said they did not yet have a final number of how many exam centres had been affected by load shedding, but were aware of about 30.
"These protocols include ensuring that no learner leaves the examination venue should the electricity cut out and that they are instead quarantined until electricty resumes and technical assistance is provided. Learners who have already begun their exam will continue where they've left off once the electricity comes back on. There are automatic save functions that learners do not lose the work already completed."
The department said that the same protocol would apply during the information technology exam on Thursday.
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.