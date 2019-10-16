WCED: Plans in place to deal with power cuts during matric exams

The department said that exam teams liaised with district offices about load shedding this morning and existing protocols for electricity cuts.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department said that plans were in place to deal with power cuts during the matric exams.

More than 8,900 learners wrote the computer applications exam at 274 centres on Wednesday.

The Western Cape Education Department said that its priority was to ensure that matriculants were not further disadvantaged by power cuts.

The department's Bronagh Hammond said they did not yet have a final number of how many exam centres had been affected by load shedding, but were aware of about 30.

"These protocols include ensuring that no learner leaves the examination venue should the electricity cut out and that they are instead quarantined until electricty resumes and technical assistance is provided. Learners who have already begun their exam will continue where they've left off once the electricity comes back on. There are automatic save functions that learners do not lose the work already completed."

The department said that the same protocol would apply during the information technology exam on Thursday.