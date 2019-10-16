WATCH LIVE: Rapist Ninow testifies in mitigation of sentence

Nicholas Ninow was found guilty of raping a seven-year-old girl in the toilet cubicle of the Dros restaurant in the capital.

JOHANNESBURG Sentencing proceedings in the case of the Dros child rapist are under way in the High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday.

