Verulam mosque attack suspects due back in court
The alleged kingpin Farhad Hoomer and 18 others were arrested in September last year following a spate of bomb attacks in and around Durban.
JOHANNESBURG – The suspects arrested in connection with the Verulam mosque attacks are due back in court on Wednesday.
The alleged kingpin Farhad Hoomer and 18 others were arrested in September 2018 following a spate of bomb attacks in and around Durban.
The group was also involved in the Imam Hussain mosque attack in Ottawa.
KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo said they were facing a number of charges including murder, extortion and contravening the Explosives Act.
“We can confirm that the suspects that were arrested and charged for the Verulam mosque attack are due to appear in the Verulam Magistrates Court today."
