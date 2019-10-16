Two pupils killed in KZN school stabbing incidents

A grade 11 pupil from the Eastwood Secondary School in Pietermaritzburg was stabbed on Tuesday afternoon allegedly by fellow pupils after an earlier altercation.

JOHANNESBURG - Two pupils have been killed in another wave of school violence in KwaZulu-Natal.

A grade 11 pupil from the Eastwood Secondary School in Pietermaritzburg was stabbed on Tuesday afternoon allegedly by fellow pupils after an earlier altercation.

On Wednesday morning, the provincial education spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa told Eyewitness News there was an apparent revenge attack where one of the suspects in that matter was killed, allegedly by friends of the deceased grade 11 pupil.

Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu is expected to visit the school later on Wednesday.