Batohi: Criminal justice system has huge problems

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 40°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
Go

Batohi: Criminal justice system has huge problems

While the NPA has scored high conviction rates, its boss Shamila Batohi said she agreed with Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng that this should not be used as a yardstick.

FILE: NDPP Shamila Batohi reported progress on the Steinhoff matter, saying the Hawks and prosecutors were working closely. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
FILE: NDPP Shamila Batohi reported progress on the Steinhoff matter, saying the Hawks and prosecutors were working closely. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
35 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shamila Batohi said while the NPA faced huge problems internally, the criminal justice system was so flawed some might call it dysfunctional.

Batohi, who took over the reins at the NPA in February, was briefing Parliament’s justice oversight committee on the NPA’s annual report on Tuesday.

“We cannot be under illusions about the fact that the NPA has massive problems internally, but the criminal justice system has huge problems, and some might say it’s even dysfunctional at many levels,” Batohi said.

While the NPA has scored high conviction rates, Batohi said she agreed with Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng that this should not be used as a yardstick.

“When you compare conviction rates to the number of reported cases, it is shockingly low – shockingly low. The police have these statistics, but I think it is sitting at under 10%, and that might even be a generous estimate.”

Batohi reported progress on the Steinhoff matter, saying the Hawks and prosecutors were working closely. The political killings in KwaZulu-Natal are another top priority.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA