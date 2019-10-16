Batohi: Criminal justice system has huge problems
While the NPA has scored high conviction rates, its boss Shamila Batohi said she agreed with Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng that this should not be used as a yardstick.
CAPE TOWN - National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shamila Batohi said while the NPA faced huge problems internally, the criminal justice system was so flawed some might call it dysfunctional.
Batohi, who took over the reins at the NPA in February, was briefing Parliament’s justice oversight committee on the NPA’s annual report on Tuesday.
“We cannot be under illusions about the fact that the NPA has massive problems internally, but the criminal justice system has huge problems, and some might say it’s even dysfunctional at many levels,” Batohi said.
While the NPA has scored high conviction rates, Batohi said she agreed with Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng that this should not be used as a yardstick.
“When you compare conviction rates to the number of reported cases, it is shockingly low – shockingly low. The police have these statistics, but I think it is sitting at under 10%, and that might even be a generous estimate.”
Batohi reported progress on the Steinhoff matter, saying the Hawks and prosecutors were working closely. The political killings in KwaZulu-Natal are another top priority.
More in Local
-
Zuma: I’m being victimised because I’m black
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday, 15 October 2019
-
Rapist Ninow’s sentencing proceeding to get under way
-
Mkhwebane marks 3 years in office, vows to act without fear or favour
-
Lawyer: Zuma exercising his right to challenge unfavourable ruling
-
WC Agri Dept says rural safety technical committee up and running
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.