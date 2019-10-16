SBI criticises Eskom for not being honest about its future
With load shedding expected to last at least a week, the Small Business Institute’s John Dludlu said the impact would be disastrous.
JOHANNESBURG - With load shedding a reality again for South Africans, the Small Business Institute has criticised Eskom for not being honest about its future.
On Wednesday morning, the cash-strapped utility implemented stage 2 load shedding for the first time in months after announcing a breakdown of some of its units.
Businesses, particularly small ones, face major disruptions while trying to ensure minimal impact on their services.
Eskom technicians started picking up problems as early as Saturday when some generating units went off-line due to boiler tube leaks.
Added to this, a main conveyor belt transporting coal to Medupi power station broke down.
Now four days later, South Africans have been caught off guard and have to deal with rolling blackouts once again.
With load shedding expected to last at least a week, the Small Business Institute’s John Dludlu said the impact would be disastrous.
"Those who rely on fresh produce have their stock almost wasted and it is very hard for them to prepare things like getting off the grid, buying generators."
Meanwhile, Business Unity South Africa's Cas Coovadia agreed that load shedding had a severe impact on the economy and business.
"Given that we are battling to get our economy going given that we are battling to get investment into the country, this does not bode well."
Earlier this year, Eskom was forced to effect load shedding - even reaching stage 4 - which wiped billions from the economy.
Popular in Business
-
Eskom implements stage 2 load shedding
-
Eskom: Load shedding could last a week
-
Eskom's Oberholzer warns 3 more units at risk of malfunction
-
5 retirement saving tips for those who left it late
-
SAA defends acting board chairperson following tender irregularities claim
-
International Rivers calls on SA to not import hydropower from DRC
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.