SBI criticises Eskom for not being honest about its future

With load shedding expected to last at least a week, the Small Business Institute’s John Dludlu said the impact would be disastrous.

FILE: Eskom's headquarters at Megawatt Park in Johannesburg. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN
22 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - With load shedding a reality again for South Africans, the Small Business Institute has criticised Eskom for not being honest about its future.

On Wednesday morning, the cash-strapped utility implemented stage 2 load shedding for the first time in months after announcing a breakdown of some of its units.

Businesses, particularly small ones, face major disruptions while trying to ensure minimal impact on their services.

Eskom technicians started picking up problems as early as Saturday when some generating units went off-line due to boiler tube leaks.

Added to this, a main conveyor belt transporting coal to Medupi power station broke down.

Now four days later, South Africans have been caught off guard and have to deal with rolling blackouts once again.

With load shedding expected to last at least a week, the Small Business Institute’s John Dludlu said the impact would be disastrous.

"Those who rely on fresh produce have their stock almost wasted and it is very hard for them to prepare things like getting off the grid, buying generators."

Meanwhile, Business Unity South Africa's Cas Coovadia agreed that load shedding had a severe impact on the economy and business.

"Given that we are battling to get our economy going given that we are battling to get investment into the country, this does not bode well."

Earlier this year, Eskom was forced to effect load shedding - even reaching stage 4 - which wiped billions from the economy.

