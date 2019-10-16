SAA says it won't pay Dudu Myeni's legal fees

Myeni claimed that she didn’t organise legal representation because she thought that SAA would arrange a lawyer for her, given that her role as the company’s board chair was being questioned.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Airways (SAA) said it would not pay the legal fees for its embattled former board chair Dudu Myeni.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) wants the High Court in Pretoria to declare Myeni a delinquent director, claiming she pushed for dodgy deals during her time at SAA, further contributing to its financial problems.

The matter was scheduled to be heard earlier this month but Myeni failed to present herself in court, saying she was broke and couldn’t afford to travel from KwaZulu-Natal to Pretoria.

Court documents showed that Myeni was a director in at least four companies and chaired the Jacob Zuma Foundation.

But she told the High Court in Pretoria that she did not have money to travel to court and could not afford to pay the lawyers.

Myeni claimed that she didn’t organise legal representation because she thought that SAA would arrange a lawyer for her, given that her role as the company’s board chair was being questioned.

But the airline's Tlali Tlali said they would not pay for her legal fees.

"The airline is not paying legal fees for Ms Dudu Myeni in the litigation brought by Outa and the South African Pilots Association where the applicants are seeking to have Ms Dudu Myeni declared a delinquent director."

The case has been postponed to next week Monday, while Myeni finds a new legal team to familiarise itself with the matter.