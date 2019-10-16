SAA defends acting board chairperson following tender irregularities claim

Thandeka Mgoduso is reportedly accused of engineering the awarding of a R200-million tender to business management consultancy, 21st Century.

JOHANNESBURG – South African Airways (SAA) defended its acting board chairperson Thandeka Mgoduso against allegations of tender irregularities, describing them as baseless and riddled with factual inaccuracies.

SAA said 21st Century was subject to an internal investigation and it moved to clarify that the amount involved was just over R300,000 and not the more than R200 million reported.

Spokesperson Tlali Tlali said: “The allegations made are not only baseless, they are also inaccurate. We find it disconcerting that a story of this nature was not only published on the basis of a leaked internal report but on a skewed interpretation of certain aspects of that same report.”