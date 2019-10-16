SA urged to vote for Table Mountain as world's leading tourist attraction

Table Mountain has once again been nominated in the world's leading tourist attraction category, a title it currently holds.

CAPE TOWN – Capetonians have four days left to vote for Table Mountain as Africa’s leading tourist attraction in this year’s World Travel Awards.

Cape Town is also in the running for the title as the world's leading festival and event destination.

Table Mountain Aerial Cableway company's Wahida Parker said: “It’s the final countdown. 20 October is around the corner. Dare we? Can we? I hope that we will surpass all the odds and bring home that coveted title of leading attraction in the world.”

Parker has asked South Africans to help Table Mountain win by voting before Sunday.

"Go to World Travel Awards, register and cast your vote.”

Winners will be announced at a gala awards dinner in Oman next month.