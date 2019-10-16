SA's labour productivity declines again, data shows

-
Hong Kong chief abandons policy speech; protest leader hospitalisedWorld
-
SAA says it won't pay Dudu Myeni's legal feesLocal
-
SA's labour productivity declines again, data showsBusiness
-
Parly committee: Limpopo officials suspended over VBS looting still being paidLocal
-
Pietermaritzburg community in mourning after pupil stabbed to deathLocal
-
SA most food-secure country in Africa - Global Food Security IndexLocal
-
SAA says it won't pay Dudu Myeni's legal feesLocal
-
SA's labour productivity declines again, data showsBusiness
-
Parly committee: Limpopo officials suspended over VBS looting still being paidLocal
-
Pietermaritzburg community in mourning after pupil stabbed to deathLocal
-
SA most food-secure country in Africa - Global Food Security IndexLocal
-
Nicholas Ninow can be rehabilitated, psychologist tells courtLocal
Popular Topics
-
DA: Lamola must return to private practice over Cekeshe pardon offerPolitics
-
DA fedco chair candidates barred from going at each other in publicPolitics
-
Mashaba: I’ll leave if DA is taken over by right-wing elementsPolitics
-
Zuma: I’m being victimised because I’m blackPolitics
-
Mkhwebane marks 3 years in office, vows to act without fear or favourPolitics
-
Lawyer: Zuma exercising his right to challenge unfavourable rulingPolitics
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: The double-edged sword of Kanya Cekeshe's caseOpinion
-
CHARLES WEBSTER: Rape culture 'prison' and the importance of consentOpinion
-
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: We must make it easier to do business in South AfricaOpinion
-
CHARLES WEBSTER: Rape culture roulette, every woman’s daily gameOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: After World Mental Health Day, a Valkenberg storyOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Pressure on Mboweni to shape economic message for SAOpinion
Popular Topics
-
SA's labour productivity declines again, data showsBusiness
-
SBI criticises Eskom for not being honest about its futureBusiness
-
Eskom's Oberholzer warns 3 more units at risk of malfunctionLocal
-
SAA defends acting board chairperson following tender irregularities claimBusiness
-
Huawei says nine-month revenue up despite US pressureBusiness
-
International Rivers calls on SA to not import hydropower from DRCLocal
Popular Topics
-
SA urged to vote for Table Mountain as world's leading tourist attractionLifestyle
-
Heart and Stroke Foundation concerned by high child obesityLocal
-
Jolie and Pfeiffer battle for power in 'Maleficent' sequelLifestyle
-
Lewis Hamilton warns of extinction of human race if people don't go veganLifestyle
-
Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are 'both sober'Lifestyle
-
Cuba Gooding Jr to plead not guilty to new charges in groping case - lawyerLifestyle
-
It's the time! 'Grease' to come back as TV showLifestyle
-
Internet game Fortnite back with a new chapterLifestyle
-
Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G. among nominees for Rock Hall of FameLifestyle
-
Benni McCarthy: You have to play the big boys if you want to win a competitionSport
-
Athletics world body brings in new transgender rulesSport
-
Anti-racism body says England game should have been abandonedSport
-
Inter: Sanchez may require surgery for ankle injurySport
-
New and experienced players in SA squad for Kenyan sevens safariSport
-
'We can win it' - Williams says Wales in good shape to lift first World CupSport
Popular Topics
-
If Wallabies' backs click, then watch out England, says WhiteSport
-
Eight players to watch in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finalsSport
-
Kolbe, Jantjies '99% ready' for Bok RWC quarterfinal - ErasmusSport
-
No talk of Brighton Miracle, Erasmus saysSport
-
Etzebeth taking SAHRC to court over handling of racism allegations against himLocal
-
All Blacks happy to dodge 'Tier One' Japan at Rugby World CupSport
Popular Topics
CARTOON: Heroes to Zeros
-
CARTOON: WhatsApp StokvelLocal
-
CARTOON: SuperHelenPolitics
-
CARTOON: Bunny BonesPolitics
-
CARTOON: DA CarbombPolitics
-
CARTOON: Don't Bank On ItBusiness
-
CARTOON: The future of the climate?Local
-
CARTOON: Sin Bin OffenceSport
-
CARTOON: The Prying EyeLocal
-
CARTOON: Fantasy WorldLocal
- Wed
- 30°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 34°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 32°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 33°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 34°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 35°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 36°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 32°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 34°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 34°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 36°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 32°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 34°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 35°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 36°C
- 21°C
- Mon
- 38°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 33°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 35°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 34°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 34°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 35°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 34°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 35°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 40°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 13°C
SA's labour productivity declines again, data shows
Productivity SA explained that the decline was due to workplace and macroeconomic issues.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s labour productivity has declined yet again, with newly released data showing that real output decreased by 0.9% in 2018.
In an interview with Eyewitness News, Productivity SA explained that the decline was due to workplace and macroeconomic issues.
Labour productivity is a measure of the amount of output that is obtained from each employee and the recorded decline demonstrated just how dire conditions in the economy were.
Productivity SA said the decrease in output, together with a rise in labour input, led to the negative 0.9% slump in 2018 from 0.4% in 2017.
Chief Economist at Productivity SA Leroi Raputsoane said that the challenges in government which affected small business were just one of the factors which led to the state of affairs.
"One of the complaints from the business side was that they were not able to access skills, they are not able to access markets. This is a combination of a lot of things - it could reflect the weakness of our currency, it could reflect their ability to compete with their international counterparts."
However, the data also pointed to an increase in capital productivity in spite of the struggling economy.
Capital productivity measures how efficiently capital is used to generate output.
More in Business
-
Rand rattled by power cuts, stocks led higher by Sibanye20 minutes ago
-
SBI criticises Eskom for not being honest about its future3 hours ago
-
Eskom's Oberholzer warns 3 more units at risk of malfunction4 hours ago
-
SAA defends acting board chairperson following tender irregularities claim6 hours ago
-
Huawei says nine-month revenue up despite US pressure7 hours ago
-
International Rivers calls on SA to not import hydropower from DRC7 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.