SA most food-secure country in Africa - Global Food Security Index
Today is World Food Day, which puts the spotlight on access, affordability and the nutritional value of food systems.
JOHANNESBURG - The 2018 Global Food Security Index has ranked South Africa as the most food-secure country in Africa.
Recently there’s been discussions about how climate change and tough economic conditions affect food production globally.
Food security specialist Tracy Ledger said that the growing insecurity had deepened inequality.
"We have shocking food security outcomes given the fact that we are a middle-income country. We have unacceptably high food insecurity rate - one in four children are so malnourished that they are classified as stunted. This impacts public health outcomes it impacts public education outcomes and given that the country produces enough food for everyone to eat, it really is a national disgrace."
Statistics South Africa said that more than 20% of households did not have adequate access to food, while thousands of children died from malnutrition daily.
