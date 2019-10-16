Rules governing the SIU's Special Tribunal to be gazetted this Friday

The SIU has civil cases involving nearly R14 billion waiting to come before the tribunal, which is chaired by Judge Mlindelwa Makhanya.

CAPE TOWN – The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) head Andy Mothibi told Parliament the independence of the Special Tribunal set up to claw back billions of rand in stolen public funds would not be compromised.

The SIU has civil cases involving nearly R14 billion waiting to come before the tribunal, which is chaired by Judge Mlindelwa Makhanya. The tribunal started work this month.

Mothibi told Parliament’s justice oversight committee the finalised rules governing the Special Tribunal were set to be gazetted this Friday.

The Special Tribunal was set up because of a long time it takes for civil matters to be decided in the courts.

Mothibi said some civil claims already before the courts may be referred to the tribunal, but this could only be done by special application to a High Court or by agreement.

“But otherwise, over and above these matters, there are matters that have not been filed yet in the high courts. Those matters are in our books, they are ready to be tabled at the Special Tribunal. So, if the rules are finalised by this Friday coming, we should be at the doorstep of the tribunal.”

Mothibi said the Department of Justice, and not the SIU, was responsible for setting up and running the Special Tribunal.

“So, the independence of the tribunal is really sacrosanct as far as we are concerned, and we would not at all like to compromise that.”